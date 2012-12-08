Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Worm Composting & Compost Tea Making Workshop

December 8, 2012 from 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Turn your kitchen food scraps into a valuable resource! Worm composts are used primarily for food wastes, require no turning, & produce the best organic fertilizer. Tahara Ezrahti, Explore Ecology’s Education Director, & Oscar Carmona, Sustainable Gardening Expert and owner of Healing Grounds Nursery, will show you how to set up and maintain a worm composting system and make and use compost tea. Pre-registration required. Contact: Tahara Ezrahti (805) 884-0459 x 12 or [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology/Art From Scrap
  • Starts: December 8, 2012 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
  • Price: $5.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.ExploreEcology.org
  • Sponsors: Explore Ecology/Art From Scrap
 
 
 