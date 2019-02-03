Pixel Tracker

WORM COMPOSTING MADE EASY!

February 3, 2019 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm
Attendees will learn all one needs to know to start a worm bin including:  why compost with worms, what kind of worms are best, how to build a worm bin, how to manage a bin, and how to harvest and use worm castings. Worms can eat their weight in food everyday and produce an end product beneficial to soil and plants.  Worm composting is a great way to compost kitchen scraps on a small and easy scale. Garden soil will be enriched by the use of worm castings.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBMasterGardener
  • Starts: February 3, 2019 2:00pm - 3:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Santa Barbara Central Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu, Santa Barbara, CA
  • Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu
 
 
 