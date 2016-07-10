Calendar » Worshiping the Dispassionate Lord: Rituals of Jain Piety

July 10, 2016 from 2:30pm

A lecture by Dr. John E. Cort, Professor of Asian & Comparative Religions, Denison University

The Jains are well known to scholars of Indian art for their thousands of elaborate temples which house three-dimensional stone and metal icons of the Jinas, enlightened and liberated teachers, and are among the masterpieces of Indian religious architecture. Cort explains the basic rituals of Jain piety, which are performed in large pilgrimage temples, in smaller neighborhood temples, and also at home shrines. His talk supplements and expands upon the many objects on display in the exhibition, and allows viewers to appreciate how these objects are simultaneously ritual implements and works of art.

