Calendar » Worth Street Reach FUN-Raiser Food Tour

November 16, 2014 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Eat This, Shoot That, Santa Barbara's only food, beverage, and photography tour, have partnered with Worth Street Reach for their annual fundraiser.

Join us for our first ever 100 person tour! This special one-time-only 2-hour walking tour of the Funk Zone includes tastings of food and wine with a few photo tips included along the way. This tour is great for all photo novices of every skill level….even the iPhone photographer!



The food and drink stops included are:

--Fox Wine Co.

--Lucky Penny

--Mony's Tacos

--Riverbench Winery

--Seven Bar + Kitchen



50% of all ticket sales will benefit Worth Street Reach, Santa Barbara's non-profit organization that empowers those in poverty through sustainable work, innovative housing solutions, and bike transportation.



Advance purchase required: https://kiosk.eztix.co/kiosk-optimised/38057



(Sorry. No discount codes will be honored for this event.)