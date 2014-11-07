Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 10:15 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

WoW - Wonders of Weaving Sale

November 7, 2014 from 12:00pm - 5:30pm

Your chance to own luxurious, one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

WoW is a group of individuals devoted to saving Santa Barbara's 60 year-old floor loom weaving class at the Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL, formerly SBCC Adult Ed.)

Proceeds from this sale will offset 50% of the fees charged by CLL.  Your generous support will help encourage new students as well as maintain current class members

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild
  • Starts: November 7, 2014 12:00pm - 5:30pm
  • Location: Grassini Family Vinyards Tasting Room
  • Website: http://www.sbfiberarts.org
  Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild
 
 
 