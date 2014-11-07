WoW - Wonders of Weaving Sale
November 7, 2014 from 12:00pm - 5:30pm
Your chance to own luxurious, one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
WoW is a group of individuals devoted to saving Santa Barbara's 60 year-old floor loom weaving class at the Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL, formerly SBCC Adult Ed.)
Proceeds from this sale will offset 50% of the fees charged by CLL. Your generous support will help encourage new students as well as maintain current class members
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild
- Starts: November 7, 2014 12:00pm - 5:30pm
- Location: Grassini Family Vinyards Tasting Room
- Website: http://www.sbfiberarts.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild