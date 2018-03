Calendar » WoW - Wonders of Weaving Sale

November 15, 2014 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Your chance to own luxurious, one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

WoW is a group of individuals devoted to saving Santa Barbara's 60 year-old floor loom weaving class at the Center for Lifelong Learning(CLL, formerly SBCC Adult Ed.)

Proceeds from this sale will offset 50% of the fees charged by CLL. Your generous support will help encourage new students as well as maintain current class members.