WoW - Wonders of Weaving Sale

November 15, 2014 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Your chance to own luxurious, one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

WoW is a group of individuals devoted to saving Santa Barbara's 60 year-old floor loom weaving class at the Center for Lifelong Learning(CLL, formerly SBCC Adult Ed.)

Proceeds from this sale will offset 50% of the fees charged by CLL.  Your generous support will help encourage new students as well as maintain current class members.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild
  • Starts: November 15, 2014 10:00am - 4:00pm
  • Location: Santa Barbara Public Market, 38 W. Victoria St
  • Website: http://www.sbfiberarts.org
