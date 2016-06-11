Calendar » Writer’s Workshop

June 11, 2016 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Do you dream of writing a novel? Or do you just want to refine your writing skills? SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) can help. Join CLL for a two-day workshop designed to help support emerging writers in a variety of areas including writing skills, developing a novel, articles, essays, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, the business of writing, and publication.

All participants will partake in interactive workshops and have the opportunity to hear advice from several guest speakers in the field. Learn how to take your writing skills to the next level and register today!

Course number: 157163

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 964-6853. This workshop will continue on Sunday, June 12.