Writer’s Workshop
Do you dream of writing a novel? Or do you just want to refine your writing skills? SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) can help. Join CLL for a two-day workshop designed to help support emerging writers in a variety of areas including writing skills, developing a novel, articles, essays, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, the business of writing, and publication.
All participants will partake in interactive workshops and have the opportunity to hear advice from several guest speakers in the field. Learn how to take your writing skills to the next level and register today!
Course number: 157163
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 964-6853. This workshop will continue on Sunday, June 12.
Event Details
- Starts: June 11, 2016 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Price: $139 + $5 Lab
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Auditorium 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.theCLL.org