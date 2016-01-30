Writing for Non-Profits Made Easy
Your favorite non-profit needs you and your writing skills. Discover how to craft compelling press releases, mission-driven fundraising materials, actionable social media posts and powerful public service announcements. After two Saturday morning workshops, students will walk away with enhanced writing skills and techniques. Don’t miss out on this invaluable learning opportunity. Register today!
Course number: 506221
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 30, 2016 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: $36
- Location: 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.theCLL.org