Calendar » Writing for Non-Profits Made Easy

February 6, 2016 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Your favorite non-profit needs you and your writing skills. Discover how to craft compelling press releases, mission-driven fundraising materials, actionable social media posts and powerful public service announcements. After two Saturday morning workshops, students will walk away with enhanced writing skills and techniques. Don’t miss out on this invaluable learning opportunity. Register today!

Course number: 506221

