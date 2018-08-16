Calendar » Writing in the Galleries

August 16, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Writers of all levels are invited to participate in this informal exploration of the Museum’s galleries as impetus to writing. Each session is led by a visiting writer/facilitator who begins with a conversation and prompts, partially inspired by works on view. Participants are free to write on their own and then reconvene as a group to share and comment on each other’s work. Please bring a journal or notebook, laptop, or tablet on which to write (analog or digital). Each program is open to 12 participants.

This series is organized by Sameer Pandya who teaches literature and creative writing in the department of Asian American Studies at UCSB. His book "The Blind Writer" was on the long list for the PEN Open Book Award.

To reserve a spot, contact Luna Vallejo-Howard at 805.884.6457 or [email protected]