Calendar » Writing in the Galleries

March 21, 2019 from 5:30 pm - 7 pm

Writers of all levels are invited to participate in this informal exploration of the Museum's galleries as an impetus to writing. Each session is led by a visiting writer/facilitator who begins with a conversation and prompts, partially inspired by works on view. Participants are free to write on their own and then reconvene as a group to share and comment on each other's work. Please bring a journal or notebook, laptop, or tablet on which to write. Each program is open to 12 participants.