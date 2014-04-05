Calendar » Writing Workshop: Poetic License with Sonya Sones

April 5, 2014 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

In this workshop, award-winning poet, Sonya Sones, will explain how the techniques used by poets—similes, imagery, rhythm, repetition, personification, etc.—can be used by non-poets, too, to enhance their prose. This workshop will include time to respond to writing prompts, so come armed with pencil and paper, and Sonya will provide cookies and inspiration.

For registration and more info please visit http://www.scbwicencal.org/

BIOGRAPHY. SONYA SONES has written five young adult novels in verse: Stop Pretending, What My Mother Doesn’t Know, What My Girlfriend Doesn’t Know, One of Those Hideous Books Where the Mother Dies, and To Be Perfectly Honest. Honors for her works include a Christopher Award, the Myra Cohn Livingston Award for Poetry, the Claudia Lewis Poetry Award, and a Los Angeles Times Book Prize nomination.

Sonya will be the first one to tell you that in 2010 her novel in verse, What My Mother Doesn’t Know, made the ALA’s list of the “Top 100 Most Challenged Books of the Decade.” (To find out why, please see page 46.)

She has also written a novel in verse for grownups—the Los Angeles Times bestseller, The Hunchback of Neiman Marcus, a coming of middle-age story about learning to grow old disgracefully. The film rights have been optioned by Michelle Pfeiffer. Visit Sonya at www.sonyasones.com