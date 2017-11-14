Calendar » Xicana Indigenous Perspectives on Art Practice: Cuento, Codex y Cuerpo

November 14, 2017 from 6:00 PM

Artivists Cherríe Moraga (Professor of English at UCSB) and Celia Herrera Rodríguez (Professor of Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley), explore indigenous conceptualizations of art and literary expression from the point of view of Xicanas. The Indigenous codex is highlighted in their presentation, the medium par excellence through which word and image is artistically and beautifully rendered to communicate with the world around them and beyond.