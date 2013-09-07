Calendar » “Yachts of Love” Charity Regatta

September 7, 2013 from 12:00pm - 7:00pm

It’s that time of year again… when the boats race through the ocean, the guests cheer from land and sea, and we raise funds for an important cause. This year marks the 9th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club “Yachts of Love” Charity Regatta, benefitting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Since its inception, this event has raised over $730,000 so that Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley, and Lompoc families have access to compassionate, quality hospice care from the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Serenity House. Guests will gather at the Yacht Club for a special champagne toast, and a salute from the water cannon before heading out on spectator boats for front row seats of the race. After the finish of the race, both crew and observers will head back to the Yacht Club to enjoy a delicious barbecue, lively music, spirited conversation, and a wonderful program and silent auction. The event promises to be a thrilling day of racing, entertainment, and goodwill.