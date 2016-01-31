Calendar » Yamato: The Drummers of Japan

January 31, 2016 from 7:00 pm

Alternate dates for this performance: Sun., Jan. 31 3PM

​​Renowned for its tremendous athleticism and theatrical flair, the remarkable Japanese taiko drumming ensemble Yamato returns to Santa Barbara for a spectacular, high-energy performance. Inspired by the sound of the heartbeat in every one of us – continuous from birth to death, pulsing quiet and strong – Yamato weaves this beat into its story. Each beat from the taiko drums represents who we are. It is a life’s history of sweat and tears, and the endless memories recorded in the sound of every heartbeat, all on display “in a show of unbridled enthusiasm, much humor and great musical variety” (The Scotsman).