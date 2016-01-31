Yamato: The Drummers of Japan
Alternate dates for this performance: Sun., Jan. 31 3PM
Renowned for its tremendous athleticism and theatrical flair, the remarkable Japanese taiko drumming ensemble Yamato returns to Santa Barbara for a spectacular, high-energy performance. Inspired by the sound of the heartbeat in every one of us – continuous from birth to death, pulsing quiet and strong – Yamato weaves this beat into its story. Each beat from the taiko drums represents who we are. It is a life’s history of sweat and tears, and the endless memories recorded in the sound of every heartbeat, all on display “in a show of unbridled enthusiasm, much humor and great musical variety” (The Scotsman).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: January 31, 2016 7:00 pm
- Price: $25 - 40 for general public, $15 fr youth & UCSB students (18 & under, current student ID required for high school age & UCSB)
- Location: Campbell Hall
- Website: http://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3257