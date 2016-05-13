Calendar » Yankee Tavern

May 13, 2016 from 8:00pm

The Producing Unit, an award-winning Santa Barbara theatrical organization, is proud to announce the next play, Yankee Tavern, by Steven Dietz.

Directed by Peter Frisch, this popular and cleverly written piece and its award-winning cast will challenge what you thought you knew about our nation's most poignant events and keep you pondering unique theories long after the lights dim.

The controversy opens at Center Stage, Friday May 13th for seven performances.

“Yankee Tavern is a very sly play from a highly accomplished craftsman of the theater. It accomplishes a number of things in the theater that are very difficult to do and has many useful things to say about how most of us stake out a position that rejects what we see.” —Chicago Tribune

“Yankee Tavern is a cousin to John Patrick Shanley's Doubt: The play isn't really about what did or didn't happen; it's about the agony of uncertainty.” —Miami Herald

“A superb playwright…an edge-of-your-seat thriller.’ —Palm Beach Daily News

TIMES: Friday, May 13, at 8:00 pm

TIMES: Saturday, May 14, at 8:00 pm

TIMES: Sunday, May 15, at 2:00 pm

TIMES: Thursday, May 19, at 8:00 pm

TIMES: Friday, May 20, at 8:00 pm

TIMES: Saturday, May 21, at 2:00 pm

TIMES: Saturday, May 21, at 8:00 pm

TICKETS: $29 general, $25 seniors, $18 students w/ID, $11.50 student rush (available 30 minutes before curtain)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.