Yappy Hour - Wine with man’s best friend!
August 2, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Join us for "Yappy Hour" the first Sunday of each month in the Tasting Room. Bring your four-legged companions and enjoy complimentary sweets & doggie treats!
Wine by the glass starting at $9
*Wine Club members will receive their 15% discount!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 2, 2015 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Wine by the glass starting at $9
- Location: Jamie Slone Wines
- Website: http://www.jamieslonewines.com/calendar/4924-yappy-hour-wine-with-man-s-best-friend