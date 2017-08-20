Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

YArD Rummage Sale Fundraiser

August 20, 2017 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

Come get great deals on hundreds of household items: books, clothing, appliances, games, toys, sports equipment, and more!

Donations needed! Please drop-off your new or previously loved items to the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara through August, 17th. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: August 20, 2017 9:00am - 1:00pm
  • Location: 524 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: https://jewishsantabarbara.org/young-adults
