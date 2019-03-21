Calendar » Year of the Pig Rooftop Celebration & Chef Collaboration

March 21, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm

2019 marks the Year of the Pig, and Finch & Fork invites the community to come celebrate with a culinary tasting event on March 21. Event-goers can gather at Canary’s rooftop where they’ll enjoy a welcome taste of Scarpetta Timido, specialty drinks - such as a Pork Washed Margarita and a Whistle Pig Whiskey creation, a live acoustic set by local reggae rockers Cydeways, and inspired pork creations. Chef Peter Cham, Chef Damien Giliberti and guest Chef Ryan Skeen from NYC’s popular The Cannibal restaurant, will each dish out a unique preparation of pig, donated by Mangalitsa and Newport Meat. The three chefs, each with their unique style of cooking, will come together to embrace the Year of the Pig while raising money for Chefs Cycle and No Kid Hungry.

Year of the Pig Rooftop Celebration tickets are $30, which includes a welcome Scarpetta Timido toast and bites from each station. They can be purchased at Nightout.com.