Calendar » Year ‘Round Fruits and Veggies from the Garden!

February 28, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free 2 hour public workshop, “Year-round Fruits and Veggies from the Garden” on Saturday, February 28, 2015 at 2 PM to 4 PM. The workshop, to be held at Holy Cross Church, Church Hall, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, will be presented by Master Gardeners Hugh Kelly, Helen Fowler, Diane Galvan and Ken Falstrom, with guest speaker Cerena Childress. A tour of Harmony Gardens will follow the presentation, weather permitting. Parking is free for attendees.

YOU WILL LEARN ABOUT:

WHAT GROWS WELL ON THE CENTRAL COAST

THE PLANTING CALENDAR

SUCCESSION PLANTING & INTERCROPPING

HARVESTING

STORING & PRESERVING FRUITS AND VEGETABLEs

About Guest Speaker: Cerena Childress is a local author and garden advocate, actively growing produce in her community garden plot at Pilgrim Terrace. She writes The Green Bean Connection blog and newsletter, and lectures throughout the community on growing food in gardens.