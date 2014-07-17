Calendar » Years of Living Dangerously: Episode 3- “The Surge”

July 17, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Q&A with Producer Adam Bolt.

Free Admission. Reception to follow discussion.

A reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat.

From the damage wrought by Hurricane Sandy to the upheaval caused by drought in the Middle East, this groundbreaking documentary series provides first-hand reports on those affected by, and seeking solutions to, climate change. In Episode 3, MSNBC's Chris Hayes shadows Staten Island's Republican Congressman - and climate change skeptic - Michael Grimm in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, questioning what he might have learned about climate change in the process. Conservationist M. Sanjayan travels to the far ends of the earth to interview some of the world's top climate scientists as they collect key data unlocking the future of our planet's changing climate.