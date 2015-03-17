Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Yes You Can Dance Salsa

March 17, 2015 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm


Rendezvous each week for a beginner's level class followed by an intermediate class, and capped off by some open dancing to practice those new moves.
Special guest instructor. 


7PM-8PM Beginner class

8PM-9PM Intermediate class

Then Open Dancing until 11pm

Cost:
Students $1; General Admission $5
Ladies dance for FREE! 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: YesYouCanDanceSalsa
  • Starts: March 17, 2015 7:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Price: $5 general, $1 students
  • Location: AYNI Gallery 216 State Street
  • Website: http://www.yesyoucandancesalsa.com/
 
 
 