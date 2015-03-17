Yes You Can Dance Salsa
March 17, 2015 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm
Rendezvous each week for a beginner's level class followed by an intermediate class, and capped off by some open dancing to practice those new moves.
Special guest instructor.
7PM-8PM Beginner class
8PM-9PM Intermediate class
Then Open Dancing until 11pm
Cost:
Students $1; General Admission $5
Ladies dance for FREE!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: YesYouCanDanceSalsa
- Starts: March 17, 2015 7:00pm - 11:00pm
- Price: $5 general, $1 students
- Location: AYNI Gallery 216 State Street
- Website: http://www.yesyoucandancesalsa.com/