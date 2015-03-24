Calendar » Yes You Can Dance Salsa & Bachata

March 24, 2015 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Rendezvous each week for a beginner's level class followed by an intermediate class, and capped off by some open dancing to practice those new moves!

Ayni Gallery

216 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA

(opposite the Amtrak station in the Funk Zone)

EVERY TUESDAY

7PM-8PM Beginner class

8PM-9PM Intermediate class

Then Open Dancing until 11pm

Cost: Students $1; Non-Students $5 ; Ladies dance free!!!!

Best Price in Town!

