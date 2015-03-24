Yes You Can Dance Salsa & Bachata
March 24, 2015 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm
Rendezvous each week for a beginner's level class followed by an intermediate class, and capped off by some open dancing to practice those new moves!
Ayni Gallery
216 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA
(opposite the Amtrak station in the Funk Zone)
EVERY TUESDAY
7PM-8PM Beginner class
8PM-9PM Intermediate class
Then Open Dancing until 11pm
Cost: Students $1; Non-Students $5 ; Ladies dance free!!!!
Best Price in Town!
- Organizer/Sponsor: YesYouCanDanceSalsa
- Starts: March 24, 2015 7:00pm - 11:00pm
- Price: $5 general, $1 students
- Location: AYNI Gallery 216 State Street
- Website: http://www.yesyoucandancesalsa.com/