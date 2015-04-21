Calendar » YES YOU CAN DANCE SALSA & BACHATA

April 21, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Rendezvous each week for a beginner's level class followed by an intermediate class, and capped off by some open dancing to practice those new moves!

Ayni Gallery

216 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA

(opposite the Amtrak station in the Funk Zone)

EVERY TUESDAY

7:00 PM-8:00 PM Beginner class

8:00 PM-9:00 PM Intermediate class

Then Open Dancing until 11pm

Cost: Students $1; Non-Students $5 (cash only)

Best Price in Town!

www.yesyoucandancesalsa.com

Facebook: Yes You Can Dance Salsa

[email protected]

(805) 689-7098