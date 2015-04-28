YES YOU CAN DANCE SALSA & BACHATA
Rendezvous each week for a beginner's level class followed by an intermediate class, and capped off by some open dancing to practice those new moves!
Ayni Gallery
216 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA
(opposite the Amtrak station in the Funk Zone)
EVERY TUESDAY
7:00 PM-8:00 PM Beginner class
8:00 PM-9:00 PM Intermediate class
Then Open Dancing until 11pm
Cost: Students $1; Non-Students $5 (cash only)
Best Price in Town!
www.yesyoucandancesalsa.com
Facebook: Yes You Can Dance Salsa
(805) 689-7098
