Calendar » Ying Quartet

March 21, 2013 from 7:30pm

The Ying Quartet occupies a position of unique prominence in the classical music world, combining brilliantly communicative performances with a fearlessly imaginative view of chamber music. Their program includes Haydn's Quartet in C Major, Op. 20, No. 2, "Dim Sum", which features single movement ("bite-sized") works by Chinese and Chinese-American composers, and Schubert's Quartet in D minor, D. 810, "Death and the Maiden." Mary Craig Auditorium