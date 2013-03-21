Ying Quartet
March 21, 2013 from 7:30pm
The Ying Quartet occupies a position of unique prominence in the classical music world, combining brilliantly communicative performances with a fearlessly imaginative view of chamber music. Their program includes Haydn's Quartet in C Major, Op. 20, No. 2, "Dim Sum", which features single movement ("bite-sized") works by Chinese and Chinese-American composers, and Schubert's Quartet in D minor, D. 810, "Death and the Maiden." Mary Craig Auditorium
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: March 21, 2013 7:30pm
- Price: $15 SBMA Members/$19 Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
- Website: http://tickets.sbma.net