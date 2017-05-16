Calendar » Ying Quartet

May 16, 2017 from 7:30 pm

The Ying Quartet occupies a position of unique prominence in the classical music world, combining brilliantly communicative performances with a fearlessly imaginative view of chamber music in today’s world. Now in its second decade as a quartet, the Quartet has established itself as an ensemble of the highest musical qualifications in its tours across the United States and abroad. Their performances regularly take place in many of the world’s most important concert halls, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House. Their program includes Mozart’s Quartet in G Major, K. 387, Billy Childs “Awakening”, and Dvořák’s Quartet in A-flat Major, Op.105.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$20 SBMA Members/$25 Non-Members

