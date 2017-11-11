Calendar » YING YANG TWINS | Santa Barbara Debut

November 11, 2017 from 9:00p, - 2:00am

M8RX Nightclub & Lounge X EpicEvents SB

- presents -

International Platinum Artist The Ying Yang Twins

If you're a fan of hip hop or "CRUNK" music, then you're probably quite familiar with all of the Ying Yang Twins' catchy hits, like "Get Low", "Wait (The Whisper Song)," "Salt Shaker," and "Whistle While You Twurk." These songs have continued to be played at dance clubs across the nation, and now you get to turn up to some of the best songs from the Ying Yang Twins while the Atlanta based group make their Santa Barbara debut at M8RX Nightclub & Lounge!

Join us in the M8RX for a night full of entertainment and some of the best club hits around

http://www.yingyangtwinsmusic.com/

https://soundcloud.com/ying-yang-twins-1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPC6328ulVM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJEzl31zL-I



TICKET RESERVATIONS ON SALE NOW

>>> yingyangm8rx.eventbrite.com <<<



21+

3 Floors of Entertainment

VIP Bottle Reservations | 805.957.4111

m8rxsb.com | mloungesb.com

409 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101