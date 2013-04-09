Calendar » YLS Fundraiser at The Painted Cabernet

April 9, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The next Young Leaders Society event will take place at The Painted Cabernet. Come out and show off your artistic skills, have fun, and socialize with other young professionals. This event will help raise funds for United Way Programs & Initiatives. (The Painted Cabernet will donate $15 per person) When: Tuesday, April 9 from 6-8:30pm Cost: $45 (includes 1 drink ticket, appetizerse, and you get to keep the painting)