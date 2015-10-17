Calendar » YMCA Haley Street Community BBQ

October 17, 2015 from 1:00pm - 3:30pm

The community BBQ, free, is open to the public to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of the opening of the Haley St. YMCA satellite location, youth and family center.

Contact Candice Perez-Foust at [email protected], or 805-687-7720 x258 with any questions.

The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body. The Santa Barbara branch is located at 36 Hitchcok Way in Santa Barbara with a satellite location at 701 E. Haley Street. Visit the YMCA online at www.ciymca.org/santabarbara.