Calendar » YMCA Run or Walk 5K

August 13, 2016 from 7:00pm

For a day of exercise and family fun, join the Ventura Family YMCA at their 16th Annual YMCA Run or Walk on August 13, 2016. The day will include a Family 5K, a free continental breakfast, live music, and more than 20 raffle prizes.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Y’s Open Doors Scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to help all families benefit from YMCA membership, regardless of their income. This makes preschool, summer camp, swim lessons, membership and so much more possible for families who otherwise would not be able to participate.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2016

Time: 7:00 a.m. check-in, 5K starts at 8:00 a.m.

Registration/Race Start Location: Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003

Cost: $35 individual or $75 for the whole family when you register before August 1, $40 individual or $85 for the whole family when you register after August 2.

Registration is now open!

For more information or to register online, visit http://www.ciymca.org/ventura/html/5k.html. To sign up to sponsor the event or to volunteer, please contact Sherry Gutsch at 805.642.2131 ext. 20, or via email at [email protected]