Calendar » YMCA Summer Camp Registration Carnival

March 7, 2015 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA will host a Summer Camp 2015 Registration Carnival on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Santa Barbara location, 36 Hitchcock Way. (Registration begins March 1.) Carnival highlights include a bounce house, games, arts & crafts, and more, campers registering on March 7 will receive a free Y backpack. Early registration is encouraged as the popular day camp fills up.For more information on summer camp or the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, call (805) 687-7720.