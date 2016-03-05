Friday, May 4 , 2018, 10:52 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

YMCA Summer Camp Registration Carnival

March 5, 2016 from 9:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Learn about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s 2016 summer camp options at their Summer Camp Registration Carnival. Enjoy a dunk tank, bounce house, a special art & craft, free camp goodies and much more as you secure a spot at one of many summer camps the Y has to offer. Everyone who registers during the event will be entered to win a free week of camp. YMCA staff will also be on hand to go over camp details and answer questions.

For more information, contact Gabriel Osollo at 805-687-7720 ext 274 or [email protected] 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: March 5, 2016 9:00 am - 1:00 p.m.
  • Price: free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Family YMCA Courtyard, 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara CA 93105
 
 
 