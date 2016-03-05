Calendar » YMCA Summer Camp Registration Carnival

March 5, 2016 from 9:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Learn about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s 2016 summer camp options at their Summer Camp Registration Carnival. Enjoy a dunk tank, bounce house, a special art & craft, free camp goodies and much more as you secure a spot at one of many summer camps the Y has to offer. Everyone who registers during the event will be entered to win a free week of camp. YMCA staff will also be on hand to go over camp details and answer questions.

For more information, contact Gabriel Osollo at 805-687-7720 ext 274 or [email protected]