Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

YMCA Summer Camp Registration Carnival

March 4, 2017 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Santa Barbara Family YMCA

Learn about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s 2017 summer camp options at their Summer Camp Registration Carnival. Enjoy a bounce house, face painting, a photo booth, and K-Lite 101.7 live as you discover the many summer camps the Y has to offer. All who register during the event will receive a free gift.  YMCA staff will be available to go over camp details and answer questions. The carnival is free and open to the community – you do not have to be a member of the YMCA to attend. Camp registration opens March 1 with early bird pricing from March 1- 31. 

 

Date:             Saturday, March 4, 2017

Time:             10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location:       Santa Barbara Family YMCA Courtyard, 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara CA 93105

Cost:               FREE

For more information, contact Tina Vincent at 805-687-7720 ext 261. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Family YMCA
  • Starts: March 4, 2017 10:00am - 1:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Santa Barbara Family YMCA Courtyard
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Family YMCA
 
 
 