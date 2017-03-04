YMCA Summer Camp Registration Carnival
Santa Barbara Family YMCA
Learn about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s 2017 summer camp options at their Summer Camp Registration Carnival. Enjoy a bounce house, face painting, a photo booth, and K-Lite 101.7 live as you discover the many summer camps the Y has to offer. All who register during the event will receive a free gift. YMCA staff will be available to go over camp details and answer questions. The carnival is free and open to the community – you do not have to be a member of the YMCA to attend. Camp registration opens March 1 with early bird pricing from March 1- 31.
Date: Saturday, March 4, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Location: Santa Barbara Family YMCA Courtyard, 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara CA 93105
Cost: FREE
For more information, contact Tina Vincent at 805-687-7720 ext 261.
