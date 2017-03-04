Calendar » YMCA Summer Camp Registration Carnival

March 4, 2017 from 10:15 pm

The community is invited to a free screening of the film “Milton’s Secret” starring actor Donald Sutherland followed by a Q&A with Director Barnet Bain. This special screening is co-sponsored by Youth and Family Services YMCA’s St. George Youth Center and Santa Barbara Teen Coalition.

Based on the book by Eckhart Tolle and Robert Friedman, the film explores the values of mindfulness and presence in school and in the family and illuminates important trends as conscience parenting, forgiveness, compassion, bullying and more. For more on the film, visit miltonssecret.com.

Bain has also served as producer on the Oscar-winning film “What Dreams May Come” and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated “Homeless to Harvard.”