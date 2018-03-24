Calendar » YMCA World’s Largest Swim Lesson

June 18, 2015 from 10:00am

Channel Islands YMCA suits up for World’s Largest Swim LessonTM

Who: Channel Islands YMCA.

What: The World’s Largest Swim LessonTM and attempting a new Guinness World RecordTM.

When: Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m.

Where: Channel Islands YMCA locations, including:

Why: To provide a formal swimming lesson to reduce the risk of drowning and to raise awareness that Swimming Lessons Save Lives!TM.

How: Visit WLSL.org or contact your Channel Islands YMCA.

For the fifth year in a row, tens of thousands participants from around the world will do their part for setting a new Guinness World’s RecordTM, and the Channel Islands YMCA is participating. The World’s Largest Swim LessonTM will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at local YMCA locations. All children and parents are invited.

Along with the goal of setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest swim lesson in 24 hours ever conducted, the Channel Islands YMCA wants to spread the word that Swimming Lessons Save Lives!TM

The participating locations are Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village Park Drive, Camarillo, 93012; Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, Santa Barbara, 93108; Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, 93105; Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 North Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 93460; and Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 93003.

Please note the Guinness World Record attempt starts at 10 a.m. All participants must be registered, in position, and ready to begin well before the official 10 a.m. start time.

For more information, visit WLSL.org or contact your Channel Islands YMCA. Camarillo Family YMCA, Cassie Hughes, (805) 484-0423 x20,[email protected]; Montecito Family YMCA, Amaris Guerra, (805) 969-3288 x106, [email protected]; Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Vanessa Tooch, (805) 687-7720 x230, [email protected]; Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, Gregory Hughes, (805) 686-2037 x232,[email protected]; and Ventura Family YMCA, Cheri Hays, (805) 642-2131 x19, [email protected]

Attached photo: Channel Islands YMCA swim lesson.jpg

The Channel Islands YMCA will participate in the Worlds Largest Swim LessonTM on June 18 at a variety of locations. For more information, visit WLSL.org.

The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind, and body. The Santa Barbara branch is located at 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara with a satellite location at 701 Haley Street. Visit the YMCA online at www.ciymca.org/santabarbara.