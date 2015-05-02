Calendar » YMCA’s Haley Street Youth and Family Center Celebration

May 2, 2015 from 10 a.m. - Noon

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA is proud to announce the Haley Street Youth and Family Center. Join the fun to learn about how the YMCA makes an impact in our community. It’s a safe and motivating place with positive role models where families can learn, grow and thrive with monthly memberships and family group exercise classes, afterschool youth and teen programs, community service opportunities, health and nutrition classes, and more!

For more information on the Haley Street Youth and Family Center call (805) 770-2187.

Music, games and crafts to learn about the Haley Street Youth and Family Center.