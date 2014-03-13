Calendar » Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott

March 13, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2810 or (805) 893-3535

Principal Sponsor: Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott

Gold Circle ticket includes VIP seating and pre-performance champagne reception

“Pure musical telepathy: Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott have it… The balance between the two instrumental voices [is] perfection.” The Independent (U.K.)

Revered cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns for a special recital with longtime collaborator, pianist Kathryn Stott, in a major season highlight. Last year’s “sublime” (Montecito Journal) appearance by Yo-Yo Ma was hailed as “one of the year’s most satisfying and inspirational cultural events” (Santa Barbara Independent) and left audiences clamoring for more. A recipient of the music world’s most prestigious honors, including more than 16 Grammys, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Polar Music Prize, the “superstar cellist” (Chicago Tribune) never fails to inspire listeners with his graciousness and depth of feeling. Don’t miss this evening of unparalleled artistry.

Available on the Classical Music series

Program

Stravinsky: Suite italienne

Villa-Lobos: Alma brasileira

Piazzolla: Oblivion

Guarnieri: Dansa negra

de Falla: 7 canciones populares españolas, G. 40

Messiaen: “Louange à l’éternité de Jésus”

from Quatuor pour la fin du temps

Brahms: Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, op. 108

Program subject to change