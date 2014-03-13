Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2810 or (805) 893-3535
Principal Sponsor: Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree
Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott
Gold Circle ticket includes VIP seating and pre-performance champagne reception
“Pure musical telepathy: Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott have it… The balance between the two instrumental voices [is] perfection.” The Independent (U.K.)
Revered cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns for a special recital with longtime collaborator, pianist Kathryn Stott, in a major season highlight. Last year’s “sublime” (Montecito Journal) appearance by Yo-Yo Ma was hailed as “one of the year’s most satisfying and inspirational cultural events” (Santa Barbara Independent) and left audiences clamoring for more. A recipient of the music world’s most prestigious honors, including more than 16 Grammys, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Polar Music Prize, the “superstar cellist” (Chicago Tribune) never fails to inspire listeners with his graciousness and depth of feeling. Don’t miss this evening of unparalleled artistry.
Available on the Classical Music series
Program
Stravinsky: Suite italienne
Villa-Lobos: Alma brasileira
Piazzolla: Oblivion
Guarnieri: Dansa negra
de Falla: 7 canciones populares españolas, G. 40
Messiaen: “Louange à l’éternité de Jésus”
from Quatuor pour la fin du temps
Brahms: Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, op. 108
Program subject to change
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: March 13, 2014 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $153.00-$28.00
- Location: Granada Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2810