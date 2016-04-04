Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Yoga Soup Anniversary Celebration April 4-9

April 4, 2016 from 6:00am - 10:00pm

To celebrate Yoga Soup's 10 year anniversary, we are offering unlimited complimentary classes to anyone from 6am Monday, April 4 to 10pm Saturday April 9th, ending with a party at 7:00pm.  Check out our new schedule and new teachers.  Come move with us.  Thank you Santa Barbara.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Yoga Soup, Organic Soup Kitchen
  • Starts: April 4, 2016 6:00am - 10:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 28 Parker Way
  • Website: http://yogasoup.com
  • Sponsors: Yoga Soup, Organic Soup Kitchen
 
 
 