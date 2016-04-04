Calendar » Yoga Soup Anniversary Celebration April 4-9

April 4, 2016 from 6:00am - 10:00pm

To celebrate Yoga Soup's 10 year anniversary, we are offering unlimited complimentary classes to anyone from 6am Monday, April 4 to 10pm Saturday April 9th, ending with a party at 7:00pm. Check out our new schedule and new teachers. Come move with us. Thank you Santa Barbara.