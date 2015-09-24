Yogurland Fundraiser!
September 24, 2015 from 11:amm - 10:00pm
Help support your school at the La Patera PTA fundraiser at Yogurtland!
When: Thursday, September 24th
Time: 11am - 10pm
621 State Street
OR
5800 Calle Real
Yogurtland will donate 20% of the sales proceeds(including gift cards) from every guest that presents this flyer at time of purchase during the fundraiser day and time. Flyer must be present for fundraiser contribution (via cell phone or hard copy).
Sponsored by the La Patera PTA
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Website: http://www.goleta.k12.ca.us/schoolsites/lapatera/yogurtland-fundraiser-92415/