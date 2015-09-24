Calendar » Yogurland Fundraiser!

September 24, 2015 from 11:amm - 10:00pm

Help support your school at the La Patera PTA fundraiser at Yogurtland!

When: Thursday, September 24th

Time: 11am - 10pm

621 State Street

OR

5800 Calle Real

Yogurtland will donate 20% of the sales proceeds(including gift cards) from every guest that presents this flyer at time of purchase during the fundraiser day and time. Flyer must be present for fundraiser contribution (via cell phone or hard copy).

Sponsored by the La Patera PTA