Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day)
April 8, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join us for two short films: "Jewish Life Before World War II," a ‘highlight’ film from the Steven Spielberg Film and Video Archive, with narration by Dr. Stan Ostern. "March of the Living," a video by Los Angeles March contingent. There will be a memorial candle lighting afterward. To RSVP please contact Barbara Kuhn at 805-957-1115 x115 or email [email protected] http://www.PortraitsOfSurvival.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 8, 2013 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.PortraitsOfSurvival.org
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara