Calendar » Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day)

April 8, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for two short films: "Jewish Life Before World War II," a ‘highlight’ film from the Steven Spielberg Film and Video Archive, with narration by Dr. Stan Ostern. "March of the Living," a video by Los Angeles March contingent. There will be a memorial candle lighting afterward. To RSVP please contact Barbara Kuhn at 805-957-1115 x115 or email [email protected] http://www.PortraitsOfSurvival.org