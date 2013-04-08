Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Fair and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day)

April 8, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for two short films: "Jewish Life Before World War II," a ‘highlight’ film from the Steven Spielberg Film and Video Archive, with narration by Dr. Stan Ostern. "March of the Living," a video by Los Angeles March contingent. There will be a memorial candle lighting afterward. To RSVP please contact Barbara Kuhn at 805-957-1115 x115 or email [email protected] http://www.PortraitsOfSurvival.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: April 8, 2013 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.PortraitsOfSurvival.org
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 