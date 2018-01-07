Calendar » You and Me, But Mostly We

January 7, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Tony Award-winning Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls) and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award-winner Jason Graae (RTC’s Return to the Forbidden Planet, Falsettos) come together in this sassy, sweet and sensationally fun cabaret. The show features a tribute to JERRY HERMAN, composer of Hello, Dolly! and Mame, who has been “a significant influence...both personally and professionally” on the performers. Graae and Prince have also performed together in their club show The Prince and the Showboy, which included their personalized version of the song “You and Me (But Mostly Me)” from The Book of Mormon. They shared a New York Nightlife Award for their collaboration. The San Francisco Chronicle recently called them "the Steve and Edie of the 21st Century!"

YOU AND ME, BUT MOSTLY WE will be presented for two-performances-only on Saturday, January 6, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 7, at 2 p.m.

VIP Rubicon Experience

For those who love to mix and mingle with the artists, the VIP Experience includes a post-show reception with the concert stars, a complimentary 5 oz. glass of premium Rubicon estate- grown wine created by film director Francis Ford Coppola, and gourmet hors d’oeuvres. The VIP Experience is limited to 25 attendees.

Broadway Concert Series Ticket Prices:

Single Tickets: $55

New Subscribers: $46.75 per ticket ($233.75 for all 5) – Save 15%

Students: $35 per ticket ($175 for all five) – Valid ID required up to age 22

VIP Experience: (Sunday matinees only – limited to 25) $135 per ticket ($675 for all 5)