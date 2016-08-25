Calendar » You Can Go Solar and We Can Help!

August 25, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Solarize Santa Barbara is a group purchasing program for solar electric systems, offered through the Community Environmental Council. The program works with local, vetted installers to provide discounted pricing and independent solar education for Southern Santa Barbara County homeowners. Solarize Santa Barbara has helped 120 homeowners go solar between 2011 and 2014. The limited time program is back for the summer of 2016 with workshops to get you started! Each workshop will cover the financial, technical, and logistical details of going solar. Come see if this is the right step for you in the shift towards 100% clean, renewable, and local energy. All interested homeowners are invited; no RSVP needed. This event is free to the public. For more information, visit solarizesantabarbara.org