Young Adults Grieving Support Group
Young Adults Grieving Support Group
Hospice of Santa Barbara
If you are between the ages 19 to 30 and coping with the loss of a loved one, come join Hospice of Santa Barbara in the Young Adults Grieving Support Group. Express your grief in a safe and supportive environment with other young adults.
Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. No drop-ins please.
For more information, or to register, please contact the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8822 ext. 110 or visit hospiceofsb.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 6, 2016 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: Free. Donations are gratefully accepted.
- Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara 93103
- Website: http://hospiceofsb.org