Calendar » Young Adults Grieving Support Group

January 6, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Young Adults Grieving Support Group

Hospice of Santa Barbara

If you are between the ages 19 to 30 and coping with the loss of a loved one, come join Hospice of Santa Barbara in the Young Adults Grieving Support Group. Express your grief in a safe and supportive environment with other young adults.

Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. No drop-ins please.

For more information, or to register, please contact the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8822 ext. 110 or visit hospiceofsb.org.