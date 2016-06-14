Calendar » Young Frankenstein at The Granada Theatre

June 14, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Comedy enthusiasts, Mel Brooks fans and movie lovers alike do not want to miss the next installment of the “Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks” Film Series, Young Frankenstein, screening on Tuesday, June 14 at The Granada Theatre. The community is invited to experience this Mel Brooks’ horror comedy like never before on a state of the art digital cinema system, within the theater’s historic setting!

In Young Frakenstein respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather's estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather's experiments with the help of servants Igor, Inga (Teri Garr) and the fearsome Frau Blücher. After he creates his own monster, new complications ensue with the arrival of the doctor's fiancée, Elizabeth.

Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7958 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.