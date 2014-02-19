Calendar » Young Lakota

February 19, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

A young Lakota woman, Sunny Clifford, returns to the Pine Ridge Reservation and is inspired by her tribe’s first female president, Cecelia Fire Thunder. Cecelia defies a South Dakota law banning abortion by threatening to build a women’s clinic on the reservation. Embroiled in a controversial political season that hinges on reproductive rights and tribal sovereignty, Sunny and others are drawn into a political firestorm that changes the course of their lives. Marion Lipschutz & Rose Rosenblatt, 82 min., English, 2012, USA. Co-sponsored by the EOP-American Indian Cultural Resource Center.