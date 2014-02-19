Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Young Lakota

February 19, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

A young Lakota woman, Sunny Clifford, returns to the Pine Ridge Reservation and is inspired by her tribe’s first female president, Cecelia Fire Thunder. Cecelia defies a South Dakota law banning abortion by threatening to build a women’s clinic on the reservation. Embroiled in a controversial political season that hinges on reproductive rights and tribal sovereignty, Sunny and others are drawn into a political firestorm that changes the course of their lives. Marion Lipschutz & Rose Rosenblatt, 82 min., English, 2012, USA. Co-sponsored by the EOP-American Indian Cultural Resource Center.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: February 19, 2014 6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
  • Website: http://www.mcc.ucsb.edu
 
 
 