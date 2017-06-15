Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Young Leaders Society Leadership Series featuring Janet Garufis

June 15, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join us for an insightful discussion about local leadership led by Janet Garufis, Chairman & CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. Food and beer will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets or for more information visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/leadership-series. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: United Way of Santa Barbara County
  • Starts: June 15, 2017 5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: $5-$15
  • Location: The Sanbox - 414 Olive Street
  • Website: http://www.unitedwaysb.org/leadership-series
  • Sponsors: United Way of Santa Barbara County
 
 
 