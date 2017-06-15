Young Leaders Society Leadership Series featuring Janet Garufis
June 15, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Join us for an insightful discussion about local leadership led by Janet Garufis, Chairman & CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. Food and beer will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets or for more information visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/leadership-series.
