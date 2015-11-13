Calendar » Young Leaders Society Presents “United We Bowl”

November 13, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join United Way of Santa Barbara for a fun-filled night with costumes and raffle prizes at the Young Leaders Society’s 6th Annual “United We Bowl” event. The bowl-a-thon will raise funds for the Young Leaders Society’s 7th Annual “United We Read”, and other valuable community programs. Guests can create a team or join one. Whether a spare, split, or strike, every game counts. Come join the fun and sign up today!

To register for United We Bowl, visit www.unitedwelead.org

For more information, please contact Cori Gacad at [email protected]

About United We Read

United we Read matches young professional volunteers with a class at a local elementary school with the goal of engaging students to improve their enjoyment of reading and reading ability.

About Young Leaders Society

Young Leaders Society (YLS) was formed to provide community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals. This unique and dynamic group offers its members multiple avenues to become involved with various United Way and community initiatives, to directly make a difference in people's lives, and to ultimately become leaders in our community. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwelead.org/