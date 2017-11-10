Calendar » Young Leaders Society Presents “United We Bowl”

November 10, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County for a fun-filled night with costumes and raffle prizes at the Young Leaders Society’s 8th Annual “United We Bowl” event. The bowl-a-thon will raise funds for the Young Leaders Society’s 8th Annual “United We Read,” and other valuable community programs. Guests can create a team or join one. Whether a spare, split, or strike, every game counts. Come join the fun and sign up today!