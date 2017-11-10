Young Leaders Society Presents “United We Bowl”
November 10, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Join United Way of Santa Barbara County for a fun-filled night with costumes and raffle prizes at the Young Leaders Society’s 8th Annual “United We Bowl” event. The bowl-a-thon will raise funds for the Young Leaders Society’s 8th Annual “United We Read,” and other valuable community programs. Guests can create a team or join one. Whether a spare, split, or strike, every game counts. Come join the fun and sign up today!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: United Way of Santa Barbara
- Starts: November 10, 2017 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $35 per bowler; $200 for a team of six; ticket price includes shoes and raffle ticket. Free to hang out.
- Location: Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond, 5925 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.unitedwaysb.org/8th-annual-united-we-bowl
