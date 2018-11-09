Calendar » Young Leaders Society Presents ‘United We Bowl’

November 9, 2018 from 6 pm - 9:30 pm

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County for a fun-filled night with costumes and raffle prizes at the Young Leaders Society’s 9th Annual “United We Bowl” event. The bowl-a-thon will raise funds for United Way’s literacy programs, including purchasing books for local public schools to be donated to local schools in honor of Read Across America Day. Guests can create a team or join one. Whether a spare, split, or strike, every game counts. Come join the fun and sign up today!

Tickets include shoe rental, unlimited bowling from 7-9 p.m. and one raffle ticket. You can purchase additional raffle tickets at the event for more chances to win fun prizes! Zodo's will donate a portion of all food/drink sales from the evening to United Way!

Tickets: $40 per bowler; $220 for a team of six. Free to hang out.